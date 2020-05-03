EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading 86.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $311,193.82 and $275.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded 86.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.74 or 0.00890335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00281592 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00162164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,266,272 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

