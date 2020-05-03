Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,887 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

