Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Exxon Mobil worth $230,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.