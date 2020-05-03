F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of F5 Networks worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $135.30 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $155.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,024 shares of company stock worth $1,689,646. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

