Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $359.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FHI stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 852,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

