FIBOS (FO) Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $263,292.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.18 or 0.02340064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00192898 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00063964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,066,925,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,062,746,381 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.