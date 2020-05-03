First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. grace capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

