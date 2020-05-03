Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,509 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth about $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 802,934 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,554,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,038,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

