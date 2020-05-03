Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.81.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

