Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 196,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STC opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $44.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $991,404.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

