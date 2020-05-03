Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $169,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 222.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,244 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,086 shares of company stock worth $2,074,965. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.99. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

