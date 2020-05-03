Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after acquiring an additional 759,340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $38.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.