Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,389 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,701,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,088,000.

SOXX stock opened at $223.58 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $167.79 and a 12-month high of $269.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.37.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

