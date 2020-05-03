Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,842 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Baozun worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Baozun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Baozun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Baozun by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Baozun by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. Bank of America cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.45. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 2.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

