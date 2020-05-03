Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Installed Building Products worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 121,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $78.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.40 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

