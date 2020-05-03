Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185,535 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Wisdom Tree Investments worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.82 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien bought 23,529 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WETF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wisdom Tree Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

