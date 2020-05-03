Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 4,856 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

HRL stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

