FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FleetCor Technologies worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.71.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $232.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

