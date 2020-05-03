Fusion Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Fusion has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $10.55 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Ethfinex and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,721.35 or 0.99682160 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.