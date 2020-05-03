FuzeX (FXT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, FuzeX has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Livecoin, Cobinhood and IDEX. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $289,925.11 and $12,793.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.02306164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00194243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Cobinhood, CPDAX, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinbe, Allbit, COSS, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

