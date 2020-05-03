GAPS (GAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.56 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One GAPS token can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00036731 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $32.56 million and $7.33 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031371 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,900.41 or 1.00418944 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00066806 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000530 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000455 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

