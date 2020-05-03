Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 186,879 shares in the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $438.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

