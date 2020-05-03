Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Spark Energy worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Spark Energy by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Spark Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.99 million, a P/E ratio of -86.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is presently 107.35%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

