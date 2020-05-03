Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after buying an additional 112,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.74%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

