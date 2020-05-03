Global Social Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $43,555.00 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, Indodax and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $43,555.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.59 or 0.02334356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00063910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

