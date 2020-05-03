GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches Market Cap of $86,689.85

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 63.2% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $86,689.85 and $706.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,865.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.02359166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.43 or 0.02824891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00537983 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00705775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00081198 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00507781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

