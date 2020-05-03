GoldMint Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. GoldMint has a market cap of $1.21 million and $2,016.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00007121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.