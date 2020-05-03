Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Posts Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of GWB traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,288. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

