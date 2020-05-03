Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Posts Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.10. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHL. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

