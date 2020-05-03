Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $28.97 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 89.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,958 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,968,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of AVGO traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,766. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.40. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

