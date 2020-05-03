Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $4.23 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Valero Energy by 305.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Valero Energy by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 56,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 4,667,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

