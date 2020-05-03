Guinness Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for approximately 4.7% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 1,848,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,453. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.23.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

