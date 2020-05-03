Happycoin Trading 42.8% Lower This Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00912691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00050601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00274000 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

