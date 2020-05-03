HashCoin Price Tops $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, HashCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a market cap of $402,253.63 and $739.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.04197272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011320 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008769 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

