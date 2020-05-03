Head-To-Head Contrast: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Oxbridge Re (NYSE:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Berkshire Hathaway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $980,000.00 5.00 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.74 $81.42 billion $14,670.78 18.67

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -19.29% -2.35% -2.00% Berkshire Hathaway 31.98% 6.03% 3.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxbridge Re and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus target price of $367,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Oxbridge Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; titanium, steel, and nickel; and seamless pipes and fittings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.