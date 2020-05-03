Head-To-Head Contrast: BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioCardia and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioCardia presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than BioCardia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 51.19 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.68 million 90.39 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.90

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Dyadic International -493.94% -21.82% -21.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dyadic International beats BioCardia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

