Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

