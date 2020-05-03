HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $646.03 million and $507,752.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00025673 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006506 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003648 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000749 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

