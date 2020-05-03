HelloGold Price Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. HelloGold has a market cap of $237,802.50 and $1.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02370005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00064328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold was first traded on August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official website is www.hellogold.org. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

