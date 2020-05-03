HiCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $403,665.35 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $403,665.35 and $4.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000210 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HiCoin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

