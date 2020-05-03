HOLD Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $45,701.46 and approximately $21.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02370005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00064328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

HOLD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

