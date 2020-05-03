Homeros Market Capitalization Achieves $73.55 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $73.55 million and $3.39 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,488,955 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

