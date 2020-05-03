HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,039,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 463,148 shares during the period. HSBC comprises 4.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of HSBC worth $85,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in HSBC by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in HSBC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in HSBC by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. 3,700,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047,755. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

