Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139.67 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $914.46 million and approximately $139.67 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00047036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Bibox and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.36 or 0.04115750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00060674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00035216 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011525 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

