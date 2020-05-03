IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,752.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 54.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Bittrex and Cashierest. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $13,752.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 104.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LBank, DDEX, Allbit, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Gate.io, OEX, Cashierest, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

