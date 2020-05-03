Insights Network Trading Down 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $4,143.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

