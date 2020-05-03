Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

HD stock opened at $218.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

