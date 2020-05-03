International Paper (NYSE:IP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.91. 2,737,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

