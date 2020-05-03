Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 3rd (USAT, WWLNF, WWNTY, WYGPY, WYY, XAN, XCUR, XELA, XGN, XPL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 3rd:

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “WidePoint is a technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets. WidePoint specializes in providing systems engineering, integration and information technology services. WidePoint’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORC, is at the forefront of implementing government-compliant eAuthentication identity management managed services and associated systems engineering/integration. ORC has earned four major U.S. federal government certifications offering the highest levels of assurance for transactions over the Internet. WidePoint’s profile of customers encompasses U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice as well as major U.S. defense contractors and several major pharmaceutical companies. “

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

