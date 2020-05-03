Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Iqvia worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.06.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

